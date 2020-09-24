1/1
Betty Jean Monroe
1921 - 2020
Betty Jean Boyles Monroe, 98, of Bowie, MD, previously of Hyattsville, MD, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. Betty was born on October 27, 1921 in Belington, WV, and moved to Parsons, WV in 1935. After graduating from high school in 1939, she attended Davis and Elkins College, in Elkins, WV, where she received an associate's degree in 1942. She moved to Washington, DC later that year and began a career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She met the love of her life, James M. Monroe, in 1947 while they both were attending Foundry United Methodist Church, and they married in June 1950. After taking a break to raise their three children, Betty returned to work in 1974 for the Prince Georges County school system as a secretary at Langley McCormick Elementary School in Langley Park. After retiring in 1989, she enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, baking and visiting with family and friends, especially in WV and NC. Betty was a member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Bowie and a former member of Ager Road United Methodist Church in Hyattsville. She also belonged to the Prince George's Community College Senior Exercise Group, and the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 91 in Parsons, WV. Betty is predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, James McDonald Monroe, her parents, Madge and Reuben Boyles, her sister, Mardean Barb, and her great-granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Hillsinger. She is survived by her sons, David (Ruth) and Allen (Julia), of Bowie, and her daughter, Kathryn (Paul) Hillsinger, of Southport, NC, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home and interment was at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Endowment Fund of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church (14900 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715) or Hospice of the Chesapeake (90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122).

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
SEP
20
Interment
02:00 PM
Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
September 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
