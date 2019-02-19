Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Myers. View Sign

Betty Jean Myers, 82, of Annapolis, MD, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her home.Born May 23, 1936, in Washington Co., MD, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Seibert and Mildred (Karper) Seibert.She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Otha Allen Myers.Betty was a graduate of Clear Spring High School and a graduate of the University of Maryland College Park, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education.She was employed as a real estate agent with Remax for many years.Betty loved her cats and enjoyed playing bridge.She is survived by a son, Edward A. Myers of Hagerstown, MD; and a grandson, Samuel A. Myers of Frederick.In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by a son, William A. Myers.A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 12 pm at Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 13607 National Pike, Clear Spring, MD with Pastor Irene Pouliot officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday from 11 am to 12 pm.Inurnment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.thompsonfhinc.com .Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the family.

13607 National Pike

Clear Spring , MD 21722

