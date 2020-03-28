Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Schwartz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Schwartz, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Severna Park, Maryland on March 24, 2020. She was born in Elkins, WV on May 2, 1932 to Ralph A. Evick and Grace (Arbogast) Evick. Her mother died young of TB and her father moved the family to Herald Harbor, Maryland in 1940 where he sought work as a carpenter at Fort Meade. She married William "Bill" V. Schwartz in 1952. Betty and Bill had two daughters, Robyn and Pamela, and also raised Betty's brother Donald Evick when their father Ralph died in 1956. Betty worked for the U.S.

Betty Jean Schwartz, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Severna Park, Maryland on March 24, 2020. She was born in Elkins, WV on May 2, 1932 to Ralph A. Evick and Grace (Arbogast) Evick. Her mother died young of TB and her father moved the family to Herald Harbor, Maryland in 1940 where he sought work as a carpenter at Fort Meade. She married William "Bill" V. Schwartz in 1952. Betty and Bill had two daughters, Robyn and Pamela, and also raised Betty's brother Donald Evick when their father Ralph died in 1956. Betty worked for the U.S. Army at Fort Meade for 36 years, retiring in 1989, as the Post Transportation Officer. She was known for the helpful service she provided, going the "extra mile" whenever needed. Betty and Bill enjoyed traveling in their Winnebago motor home and being a part of the "Winny" Club. They traveled through most of the United States, and parts of Canada. Betty and Bill greatly enjoyed being with their children and grandchildren. Betty was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Herald Harbor Volunteer Fire Department and the Herald Harbor Presbyterian Church. She helped with many duties at the church including teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and cleaning the building. She was baptized and married there. As a part of the Ladies Auxiliary she delivered food to the firefighters on big fires. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2006, and her sisters Gladys Schreier and Bonnie May. She is survived by daughters Robyn (Wagner) Jones and Pamela (Schwartz) Pender; grandchildren Erika (Wagner) Hinkle, Kristopher Wagner, Andrew Pender, Eileen (Pender) Motto and Bradley Pender; great granddaughter Ashley Hinkle; brother Donald Evick; and sisters-in-law Alice Ann Schwartz and Melva Schwartz. Betty will be interred with Bill, her husband of 54 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery Chapel. Donations may be sent to the Union Church of Herald Harbor, 440 Herald Harbor Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032. Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close