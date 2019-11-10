Betty Joy Johnson, 86, of Lynchburg, VA, died November 7, 2019. Born in Annapolis, MD, July 30, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Roberta Estelle Attwell and John Benedict Joy, Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Betty Diane Johnson Mann and husband, James; seven grandchildren, Jeanie Estelle Jones and husband, Randy of Lynchburg, VA, Raymond Frank Mann and wife, Julie of Johnson City, TN, Sean Vernon Mann and wife, Shannon of Bedford, VA, James Hudson Mann, II, of Rustburg, VA, Robert Kevin Wellbrock of Woodville, NC, Steven Vincent Wellbrock of Elizabeth City, NC, and Heather Campbell and husband, Bryant of Forest, VA; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Lynn Johnson Wilkerson; a brother, John Benedict Joy, Jr.; a sister, Anna Joy Fowler; and one grandson, Brian Keith Phelps. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019