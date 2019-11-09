Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Glen Burnie United Meth. Church Send Flowers Obituary

Born Betty K. Zeman on December 29, 1925 in Baltimore, MD to the late Anton and Mary Zeman (nee Hodek) and she has been a lifetime resident of Glen Burnie. She worked for many years as a legal secretary prior to her retirement. She was an active member of Glen Burnie United Meth. Church, the Methodist Women, AARP and the Glen Burnie Improvement Association. she enjoyed bus trips, attending dinner theaters and she treasured time spent with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother Frank Zeman and sisters Elsie Lewis, Marie Holland, Helen Zeman, Sylvia Moreland, Madeline Bauer and Vicky Gaphardt. Left to cherish her memory are her son Donald G. Harris of Millsboro, DE, brother Richard Zeman of Glen Burnie and grandsons Derek R. and Donald G. Harris, Jr.. Mrs. Harris passed away peacefully at the Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. Memorial contributions in Betty's name to the Glen Burnie United Meth. Ch. will be appreciated by the family. Friends may call on the family Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 3 - 5 & 7 - 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral service will be held 11 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 At Glen Burnie United Meth. Church.

