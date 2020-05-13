Betty L. Kriewald
On May 7, 2020 Betty L. Beloved wife of the late George A. Kriewald; Devoted mother of Kim S. Meyer, Cynthia A Sedesse, George K. Kriewald and wife Marivale and Brian S. Kriewald and wife Brandi; Also blessed with 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren; Sister-In-Law of Henry Fischer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Brooklyn or The SPCA. Interment was held Tuesday at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.
