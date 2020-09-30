1/1
Betty Lee Gallion
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lee Gallion, 91, a 86 year resident of Linthicum, MD passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 1928 to the late Orville and Mabel Barnes. Betty was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Linthicum, MD where she enjoyed getting together with her Senior Fellowship friends. Betty's full time job was taking care of her family and Betty traveled all over the United States, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Traveling was one of her favorite pleasures. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her sisters; Dorothy and Bonnie and her daughter Susan Voorhese. She is survived by her son Jim and his wife Susan, her daughter Cindy and her husband Tony; grandsons Todd, Jimmy and Marc and his wife Cybill; her great- granddaughters Linsey and Chloe. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 ( exit 6 south off Rt. 100) on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. John Lutheran Church, 300 W. Maple Rd., Linthicum, MD 21090 or the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved