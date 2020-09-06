1/
Betty Lee Hutton
Betty Lee Hutton, 62, peacefully passed away on Septemer 2, 2020. She is survived by her four children: Anthony Brown of North Carolina, Montrell Brown of Glen Burnie, MD, Samantha Brown of Severna Park, MD and Hedwarda (Izzy) Bond of Glen Burnie, MD; siblings: William Brown of Annapolis, MD, Ernest Downs of Hughesville, MD, Shirley George and Arleen Dance of Glen Burnie, MD, and Gertrude Mackell of Friendship, MD; 17 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Betty has siblings she grew up in a foster home which include Cathy Lewis, Frank Gross, Mervin Jones, and Wendy Alexander. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10-11 am. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 am and will be reserved for her immediate family. Guests may view the live stream on Betty's Tribute Page by visiting:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
