Born Feb. 24 in Chicago, Betty Lou Haseman, 90, passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 in Sandy Spring. A Bowie resident since 1961, she was employed with DoD and owned a real estate business. A person of generosity, she enjoyed travel and teaching. She reunites with predeceased family: son, David; parents, Stephen and Clara (Krerowicz) Nowak; siblings, Virginia, Sophie, and Theodore; and is survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Donations to in her memory are appreciated.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
