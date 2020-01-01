Betty-Lou A. Homberg (nee: Walker), 83, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1936 to the late William and Martha Walker. In the 1960s Betty was an avid duckpin bowler having been ranked the 18th bowler in the Baltimore area in 1968-1969, and the 28th ranked female bowler in the nation in 1967-1968. In 1981, she bowled a 206 all mark game. in the eighties, Betty worked in the cafeterias at Northeast High School in Pasadena, MD and at Corkran Middle School in Glen Burnie, MD. Betty was also a member of the Glen Burnie Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking and baking cakes for friends and relatives, including graduation and wedding cakes. Her favorite hobby was sitting in her recliner while she crocheted towels, afghans, and baby sets while watching old cowboy movies on the television. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank Homberg, Jr., her son, William Homberg, and her sister Beverly Ann Oden, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were held at Stallings Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020