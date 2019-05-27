Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Terry. View Sign Service Information Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park 7250 Washington Blvd Elkridge , MD 21075 (410)-796-8024 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Terry, 83, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Terry. She is survived by her son Bryan Terry, her daughter Donna Shoemaker and her husband Bud, her granddaughter Kristie Shoemaker, step-grandchildren Rachel Starks and Nina Shoemaker, sister Margaret Bauer and many nephews, nieces, and other relatives. She is also survived by her loving companion Roy Hoke.Betty was born in March 1936 in Baltimore. She was raised in Hanover and lived there her entire life. She married Lee Terry in 1952 and graduated from Arundel High School in 1954, where she was voted prettiest girl in her class.She worked at Elkridge Drive-in, Dixie Manufacturing and Westinghouse in the 1950s. After being a homemaker for several years, she became a substitute teacher at Harman Elementary School. In 1969, she started work at Nationwide Papers in Hanover, which eventually became Essendant. She worked there for over 49 years.Betty was a special woman with a rare combination of beauty, brains, strength, talent, generosity and compassion. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and travelling to visit friends and family. She also enjoyed travelling to Las Vegas and going to our local casinos as well.Betty was a people person who loved meeting new people and hearing their life stories. She truly cared about people and was loved by many. She will be sorely missed.Friends and family may visit from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm on Friday, May 31 at the Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:30pm at Kaufman's and interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

