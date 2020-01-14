Betty Marie (Hays) Mollman, resident of Davidsonville, died January 12, 2020. Born September 23, 1933 in Taneytown MD, she attended Annapolis High School class of 1952. Betty grew up in Severna Park and was a long time member and past Elder of Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. Betty liked doing all kinds of crafts, including painting and jewelry making. She married Richard Mollman in 1966. She is also survived by two daughters, Karen (John) Orrico and Pam (Andy) Beyerlein, 6 sisters, 1 brother, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. The burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 or at the following link: https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/ Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020