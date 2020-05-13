Betty Joyce McGinnis, 76 of Millersville, MD passed away on May 9, 2020 in Baltimore Washington Hospital Center. Betty was born on May 7, 1944, daughter of the late Francis D. Sr. and Susabelle King George of Millington. She was raised in Millington and was a graduate of Galena High School. In 1967 she moved to Glen Burnie and began raising her children, moving to Millersville in 1975. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Francis D. George, Jr. and Ruth Ann George. Betty is survived by her 5 children, Dwayne McGinnis (Cynthia) of Hampstead, MD, Lisa McGinnis of Millersville, MD, Philip McGinnis (Jennifer) of Toano, VA, Jill Jones (Gregory) of Moncks Corner, SC and George McGinnis (Briann) of Pasadena, MD; sisters, Jean Mulford of Newark, DE and Nancy Lee Karnes of Marydel, MD,; brothers, Niles A. George and Charles George both of Millington, MD and 12 grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15 at 1 pm in Asbury Cemetery, Millington, MD Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store