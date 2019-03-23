Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mooney. View Sign

Betty Keene Mooney, age 90 of Bean Settlement (Baker), WV formerly of Glen Burnie, MD passed away Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 at the residence of her son in Rio, WV. Born on January 10, 1929 in Atlantic City, NJ, she was a daughter of the late William Cyrille Keene, Sr. and Bessie Louise Cox Aaron. Her husband, Richard Edward Mooney, Sr. preceded her in death in September 1984. Sisters, Helen K. Lindemon & Barbara K. Childers; brother, William C. Keene, Jr. and great-grandson Antonio Kilduff also preceded her in death.Betty attended the Bible Baptist Church in Fisher, WV, was retired from Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a Food & Nutrition Specialist after 25 years and was a member of the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) Maryland/DC and ASBO International.Surviving are two sons, Richard E. Mooney, Jr. (wife Sandra) of Glen Burnie, MD and William R. Mooney of Bean Settlement, WV; two daughters, Annette M. Jackson (husband Michael) of Ocala, FL and Betty Jeannine Catterton of Bean Settlement, WV; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter and numerous extended family members and friends.Funeral Services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street, Moorefield, WV with Pastor Doyle Patch as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Asbury Cemetery, Baker, WV. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of services on Sunday.Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Betty's Tribute Wall at

107 Washington Street (Chapel)

Moorefield , WV 26836

