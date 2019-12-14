Betty Annamay Moran, 88, a 30 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Baltimore, died on December 11, 2019 at Genesis Health Care in Severna Park. Mrs. Moran was born on February 1, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward and Mary Drane. In the late 1940s, she graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. Not long after graduating, she got married, started a family, and became a dedicated homemaker. Betty was also a member of Community United Methodist Church where she volunteered in the pre-school. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking bus trips and bowling, especially at the old Sandusky Bowling Alley in Riviera Beach and the Thursday Morning Mixed Group at Southwest Lanes. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moran is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Harry W. Moran and brother, Edward H. Drane, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Bossom; brother, Charles Parrish; and granddaughter, Heather L. Mox. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 8680 Fort Smallwood Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church.

