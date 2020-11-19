With deep sorrow we must inform you all of the heartbreaking demise of our beloved Mom, Betty S. Wood. (age 91) She left for her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She heroically struggled with dementia which developed into Alzheimer's for almost 20 years. She is survived by her children, George H. Wood Jr. (Paulette) of Bowie, Md., Karen W. Ascher (Scott) of Germantown, Md., and her grandchildren, David Ascher of Germantown, Md. and Jason Ascher of Arlington, Va. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, George H.Wood of Beltsville, Md., Her Mother, Lucille Porter Skipper, her Father Henry Vincent Skipper, and her cousin Elsie Graham, all of Atlanta Ga. She loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. We miss her terribly. Funeral service and interment private.



