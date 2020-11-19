1/
Betty S. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deep sorrow we must inform you all of the heartbreaking demise of our beloved Mom, Betty S. Wood. (age 91) She left for her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She heroically struggled with dementia which developed into Alzheimer's for almost 20 years. She is survived by her children, George H. Wood Jr. (Paulette) of Bowie, Md., Karen W. Ascher (Scott) of Germantown, Md., and her grandchildren, David Ascher of Germantown, Md. and Jason Ascher of Arlington, Va. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, George H.Wood of Beltsville, Md., Her Mother, Lucille Porter Skipper, her Father Henry Vincent Skipper, and her cousin Elsie Graham, all of Atlanta Ga. She loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. We miss her terribly. Funeral service and interment private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved