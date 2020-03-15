Betty Ward, 97, passed away peacefully 3-9-2020. Betty was born 3-26-1922 in Cumberland MD, where she was raised. She attended Juliana college, and received her masters from University of Maryland and Duke University. Betty worked as the supervisor of Home Instruction for Montgomery County Public Schools for over 20 years. In her early career, she was a French and English public school teacher. Betty did all this while raising her family and running a 32 acre vegetable farm in Darnestown MD, with her husband Maurice Ward, who was also a Montgomery County Public School administrator. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Maurice Ward, her sister Della Volpitto of Las Cruces NM, and her grandson Marshall Maurice Tullier of Annapolis MD. She is survived by three children, Maurice Ward of Rockville MD, Spencer Ward of Gaithersburg MD and Kathryn Tullier of Annapolis MD. Surviving grandchildren are Daniel Ward of Denver Colorado, Sarah Ward of New York City, Sophie Tullier of Greenbelt MD., and Allison Tullier of Baltimore MD. A private graveside service will be held.

