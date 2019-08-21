Beverly Bomgardner, age 79, a longtime resident of Edgewater, died August 12, 2019 at her home. Born December 29, 1939 in Vermont to the late Hemsley and Marjorie Burns, Beverly was a homemaker and member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Edgewater. She enjoyed yardwork, nature, animals and spending time with her grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her children, John Paul Bomgardner of Edgewater and Donna Sandoval of Lothian; grandchildren Drew Pearson and Shelby Landolt; and great grandchild Astrid Landolt. She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Bomgardner, who died in 2013, and her sister, Anna Stout. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, August 23 at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019