Beverly Foy Cullers, age 86, left this earth to continue her never-ending life with the Lord on Thursday April 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Annapolis, Maryland.Beverly was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to John and Adelaide Foy. She grew up in Washington, DC, graduating from Eastern High School and marrying her high school sweetheart, Richard. After moving to their home in the Hillsmere Shores section of Annapolis in the early 1960s, she and Richard raised their four children and thoroughly enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife for 61 years to her late husband, a caring sister, a devoted mother, and a fun-loving grandmother and great-grandmother.She spent most of her life in Annapolis, Maryland, enjoying a rich church life and fellowship with her brothers and sisters in Christ at Annapolis Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She departed this life with the firm conviction that she is in her Savior's loving embrace and in His heavenly presence. "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Proverbs 31:29–30Beverly is survived by her children, Karen (Bob) Slowik of Virginia Beach, VA, Sandra (John) Lasken of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Debbie (Steve) Petri of Annapolis, MD, and Randall (Amy) Cullers of Edgewater, MD; four siblings, Trisha (Steve) Yates, Nancy Henefer, Sharon Foy, and John (Beezie) Foy; nine grandchildren, Erica and Chad Slowik, Kim Jones, Stephanie Catelliers, Melisa Shifflett, Meagan and Lauren Petri, Ryan Cullers, and Natalie Brianas and eleven great-grandchildren.There will be a memorial service sometime in May to celebrate Beverly's life. Condolences may be made online at:

