Beverly Ginevan Harkum, 82 passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019 after fighting a long hard battle with ovarian cancer, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Arthur Harkum Sr. of 46 years of marriage, her grandson Billy McClelland Jr. age 27, five brothers and one sister. She is survived by three sons Tim, Joe, & Arthur, three daughters Kathy, Teresa, Beverly and their spouses, four sisters, one brother, sixteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 169 Riviera Dr. on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5 an 7 to 9 pm. Services on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2019