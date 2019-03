Beverly A. McCauley, 73, a resident of Severn and formerly of Pasadena passed away on March 13, 2019 at her son's residence in San Antonio, TX.She was born on August 3, 1945 in Baltimore, MD to the late Richard H. and Margaret Taylor.Mrs. McCauley graduated from Southern High School in 1963. She worked for the State of Maryland for 28 years beginning at the DMV and then for the Comptroller of the Treasury. She also worked part-time at Green Way Bowling Alley on Telegraph Road.Her hobbies included bowling, traveling, and playing slot machines.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers George "Harry" Fritz and Charles "Smiley" W. Fritz and sisters Alma O'Neil and Margaret "Tootsie" Ahrens.She is survived by her husband George F. McCauley, her son George R. McCauley (Holly), her daughter Beverly A. Smith (Keith B. Sr.), her "sister-niece" Phyllis "Snookie" O'Neil, her grandchildren Jason W. Smith, Sr., Keith B. Smith, Jr., George R. McCauley, Jr. and Nicholas Burk, her great-grandchildren Jason W. Smith, Jr., Sarah Smith, Tyler Smith, Madison Smith and Natalie Smith as well as a host of nieces and nephews.Friends may call on Wednesday, March 20th from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 11:00 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.