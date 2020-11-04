1/
Beverly McQuay
Beverly Sue McQuay of Palm Bay, FL went to heaven on September 27, 2020. She was born to Floyd Berry Sr and Esta Ginneman at Ft Meade, MD on June 28, 1954. She married Morris McQuay in 1975 and they raised their family in Pasadena, MD. They relocated to Palm Bay, FL in 2007. Beverly enjoyed cooking large traditional meals for family holidays, a time to relive old memories and create new ones. She loved reading books about theology growing in her faith and belief in God. For fun she spent time learning about and discussing current affairs. She is survived by her husband Morris McQuay, together they raised four children Wayne Robert McQuay (deceased), Michelle Carlson of Ft Pierce, FL, Lillian McQuay of Waldorf, MD, and Esta Hous of Strawplains, TN. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. An internment ceremony will be held for Beverly on Monday November 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Brooklyn Park, MD

Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
