Beverly J. Pritchett, 74, of Severna Park passed away on May 22, 2019 after a long illness. She was born to parents Robert and Adeline (Dittenber) Bradshaw, August of 1944, in Long Beach, CA. They moved as a family to Linthicum Heights, MD. Beverly grew up in Linthicum, attending Church at St. John's Lutheran, and school at Linthicum Elementary. She enjoyed spending summers in Michigan with her Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and spoke of it often as she got older. She graduated from Brooklyn Park High School in 1962, and went to Marion College in Virginia, where she completed an Associate Degree in Music.After college She spent many years as the church organist and choir director for Christ Lutheran Church in Millersville and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star at Howard No. 20 in Elkridge. She was married to the late Theodore Pritchett in 1984, and they lived in Glen Burnie, Maryland and Scranton, Pennsylvania before settling in Deale Island on Maryland's Eastern Shore in 1989. Following the death of her husband, she relocated to Laurel, MD for a short time before moving into an assisted living facility in Severna Park. She is survived by two daughters from her first marriage: Cindy (Johanns) Shock and her husband Walter, of Millersville, MD and Debbie Johanns and her husband Paul, of Pasadena, MD; 2 grandchildren, James and Samantha of Millersville. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Bradshaw and his wife Nancy, of Bracy, VA; 1 niece, 2 nephews, 4 great nephews and 1 great niece.She was preceded in death by her husband Ted in 2007. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Lutheran Church in Millersville, Maryland starting at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation: www.seasonsfoundation.org, 6400 Shafer Ct, Suite 700, Rosemont, IL, 60018.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 12 to June 15, 2019