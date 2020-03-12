Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Wild. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Jeanne Wild, a resident of Bowie for 42 years, passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2020. Beverly was born on May 11, 1939, in Washington, DC to the late Milton and Martha Baggett. She studied art in school and went on to become one of the founders of the Guild of Bowie Artists. As a board member of the Prince George's County Genealogy Society, Beverly served as Recording Secretary as well as the chair of the Constitution Committee from 1994-1996. She also co-authored the book, Cheseldine and Gerard Families of Maryland, available through Amazon. Beverly leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Gerard Wild, her children Kelly Stilwell and Darryl Renner, her step-children Renee Djawdan and Gerard C. Wild, her grandchildren Shelby Totten, Taylor and Jessica Stilwell, Kaitlyn and Kristen Renner, her brother Larry Baggett, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a host of other family and friends. A private celebration of life is planned.

Beverly Jeanne Wild, a resident of Bowie for 42 years, passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2020. Beverly was born on May 11, 1939, in Washington, DC to the late Milton and Martha Baggett. She studied art in school and went on to become one of the founders of the Guild of Bowie Artists. As a board member of the Prince George's County Genealogy Society, Beverly served as Recording Secretary as well as the chair of the Constitution Committee from 1994-1996. She also co-authored the book, Cheseldine and Gerard Families of Maryland, available through Amazon. Beverly leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Gerard Wild, her children Kelly Stilwell and Darryl Renner, her step-children Renee Djawdan and Gerard C. Wild, her grandchildren Shelby Totten, Taylor and Jessica Stilwell, Kaitlyn and Kristen Renner, her brother Larry Baggett, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a host of other family and friends. A private celebration of life is planned. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020

