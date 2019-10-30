Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Wilkins. View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Jane Francis de Chantal Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly C. Wilkins, 85, a lifelong resident of Pasadena died on October 28, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born on January 31, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to the late Julia R. and Thomas J. Holmes, Sr. Mrs. Wilkins graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1952. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Wilkins was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church where she enjoyed participating with the widows group and going to church events such as bingo and teas. She was a member of the Glen Burnie Moose #1456 and the Pasadena Senior Group. Mrs. Wilkins was an avid reader and she also enjoyed traveling especially cruises with her husband and friends. She was also very social and enjoyed her nutrition group and her Proctor and Gamble friends. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William T. Wilkins, Jr. and her brothers Thomas J. Holmes, Jr. and Charles R. Holmes. Mrs. Wilkins is survived by her sons William T. Wilkins, III and his wife LuAnn and Kevin M. Wilkins and his wife Deneace, her daughter Sandy K. Wilkins, her brother Francis Holmes, her granddaughters Alyss, Caroline, Chelsea, and Madison Wilkins. Friends may visit on Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Jane Francis de Chantal Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences, visit

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019

