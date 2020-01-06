Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Hill. View Sign Service Information St Thomas More Catholic Church 940 Carmichael St Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Send Flowers Obituary

George William Hill, 72, passed away surrounded by family Friday, January 3rd from complications secondary to DRESS syndrome. Bill, as he was lovingly known by family and friends, was born February 3, 1947 in Uniontown, PA, son of the late George and Kathryne Hill. He was a graduate of Uniontown High School, received his Bachelor of Science from West Virginia University and earned his Master of Science from Morgan State University. Bill was a junior high and high school science teacher in Anne Arundel County, Maryland where he taught biology and chemistry. Bill was an active volunteer in the Fire Department for most of his adult life. He joined the Cape St. Claire Volunteer Fire Company in Annapolis, Maryland in 1972 where he served as a firefighter and EMT for 35 years. During his tenure he served as both Chief of the department and President. He was an active member of the company until he moved to North Carolina in 2007. After 34 years in the classroom, Bill retired from teaching and worked as a trauma technician at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland which he described as his dream job. Bill moved to Southport, North Carolina with his wife Merle in 2007 to enjoy retirement on the coast. He joined the Southport Fire Department and served as an active volunteer EMT until his illness. He was recently promoted to Honorary Captain by his Chief for his service and leadership. Bill was an active member of his community and Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill loved to play golf, enjoyed fishing and crabbing, enjoyed travel and activities with the Brunswick Newcomers Club where he served on multiple committees, and would plan cruise vacations as often as he could. His greatest love was his family and he and Merle spent much of their time with their children and grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years Merle "Rinky" Hill, sister Leah Voyten, daughter Meghan McCann, husband Devin McCann, and grandchildren Liam and Declan; son Ryan Hill and granddaughter Skyelar Goss. A small family Mass will be held this week at St. Thomas More in Chapel Hill. The family is planning a celebration of Bill's life in the spring in Southport, North Carolina. The family is grateful for the care Bill received over the past eight months at UNC Hospitals. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to support the SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to provide support for patients and their loved ones with extended illnesses across the state who travel great distances to receive care. Donations can be made via the SECU Family House website

