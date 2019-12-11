The Capital Gazette

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your..."
    - B P
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2650
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD 21122
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
On December 3, 2019 Bill Devoted son of the late Betty and Howard Norton; Brother of Gina Plocek and husband Pat; Uncle of Kevin Plocek and wife Kristy and Laura Berg and husband Troy : Great-Uncle of Colby and Brody Plocek and Gavin, Audrey and Charlotte Berg. Visit the family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Drive on Saturday 12/14/2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Memorial Service 3:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
