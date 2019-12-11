On December 3, 2019 Bill Devoted son of the late Betty and Howard Norton; Brother of Gina Plocek and husband Pat; Uncle of Kevin Plocek and wife Kristy and Laura Berg and husband Troy : Great-Uncle of Colby and Brody Plocek and Gavin, Audrey and Charlotte Berg. Visit the family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Drive on Saturday 12/14/2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Memorial Service 3:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019