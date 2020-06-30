Billie Aisquith

Billie Sue Aisquith, a resident of Riva, MD, passed away on June 25th, 2020, at home in her own bed, following a two year battle with cancer. She was 61. Born July 27, 1958, in Frostburg, MD to William (Joe) and the late Susan Kidwell. Billie was a valued member of the staff of Owensville Primary Care (now Bay Community Health). She retired two years ago when she became ill. Billie joined the staff at OPC in July 1996 and served the medical needs of the South County Community in many capacities for 22 years at the Health Center. She began as an Accounting Clerk and worked her way through to Front Desk Supervisor and finally Medical Office Manager in 2003. She was the "right hand" of management in important community activities that included the Annual Health Fair, the annual Rabies Clinic, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and many small fundraisers to help to keep the Center financially sound. She was truly a "Jack of All Trades " and approached each endeavor with enthusiasm and energy. She cared greatly for the staff who worked with her and they for her and was known affectionately as M.O.M. This title was not just a tribute to her managerial position, but to the concern and effort, she dedicated to the staff. So many people in the South County Community and on the staff looked to Billie for assistance when they were in difficulty. Billie's dedication and helpful nature inspired her daughters to pursue careers in social work and nursing, something she was proud of. Billie enjoyed several activities and hobbies including car shows, local baseball games with family, scrapbooking, quilting, photography, and cooking. She was the type to remember birthdays, anniversaries, and always had either a goody-bag or some homemade food creation when she showed up to a party or knew someone was sick. Billie is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Thomas Aisquith; two children, Katherine Elizabeth Meadows of Columbia, MD, Sara Jane Meadows of Metairie, Louisiana; son, Douglas Craig Aisquith (Christina) of Harwood, MD; brother, Jeffery Kidwell (Robin) of West River, MD; nephew, Joshua Kidwell; niece, Anya Locy; and three grandchildren, Wyatt Joseph Meadows, Chloe Mae Aisquith and Cruz Owen Aisquith. Close family and friends can gather on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Bay Community Health (OCP), 134 Owensville Road, West River, MD 20778. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.