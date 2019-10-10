|
Born September 24, 1935 in Decatur, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois. He was a four-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and the Pentagon. In 1958 he married Toni (Varallo) Painter. With their three sons they moved to Bowie in 1962. As a civilian, he continued working at the Pentagon for Air Force Intelligence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. At the U.S. Department of Justice he was in charge of the Briefing Center, the Graphics Department, and the Photo Department. After almost 43 years, he retired from the Federal Government in 1998. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where he served as head usher at the 11:30 a.m. mass. He was also a Honorary Life Member of Sacred Heart Council #2577 of the Knights of Columbus where he served as Chairman of Public Relations and Chairman of the "Keep Christ in Christmas" Poster Contest for 11 years. He was also a Fourth Degree Member and served as a Faithful Trustee and honor color corps to St. John N. Neumann Assembly. Billy coached Bowie Boys Club county baseball and basketball for many years, as well as played and coached men's softball and basketball in the Open League and for St. Pius X in the Interfaith League. He was also an original member of the BBAC (Belair-Bowie Athletic Club). He was a member of the Sons of Italy of America and later the Bowie American Italian Social Club. He belonged to the University of Maryland Terrapin Club and was also a member of the Terrapin Club's Heritage Society. He was a long-time season ticket holder for Maryland football and the Washington Redskins. Billy is survived by his loving wife Toni, sons Bill (Karen), Tom (Jenny), grandchildren Ben, Katie, Trudy, and Joey. He is predeceased by a son Michael and a granddaughter Brandi. Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14720 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019