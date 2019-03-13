Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Rey. View Sign

Blanche V. Rey, 90, a resident of the Solley area for 60 years died on March 11, 2019 at her residence.She was born on December 12, 1928 in Baltimore, MD to the late Irvin and Margaret Seymoure. She was a dedicated homemaker. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #434. She was also a member of the Christ Lutheran Church of Baltimore. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, and flower gardening (especially pansies). She was a kind and compassionate person who cared about people and she loved animals. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rey is preceded in death by her son Richard Rey, daughter Kathleen Truitt, and grandson Michael Truitt. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Henry E. Rey, Sr., children Henry E. Rey, Jr. , Carol Brewer, Irvin "Butch" Rey, Margaret "Peggy" Capriulo, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, March 17th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held Monday, March 18th at 9:30 am. Interment at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Solley United Methodist Church, 7600 Solley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. For online condolences, visit

3111 Mountain Road

Pasadena , MD 21122

