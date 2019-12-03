Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blondell Mason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Blondell Samuel Mason, Jr. (sometimes known as Sammy or Mas), was born on February 27, 1946 to Pinkie and Blondell Mason, Sr., and departed this life November 24, 2019. Blondell was raised in Saint Leonard, MD, in Island Creek and attended Island Creek Elementary School. He graduated from William Samson Brooks High School and was the president of the 1964 senior class. His education was continued at Bowie State University where he was on the executive board of the Student Government and president of his freshman class and the senior class of 1968. Blondell received his BS in education and an MS in counseling. While employed by Anne Arundel County, MD schools, where he began his service as a teacher, he met his beloved wife Barbara. On January 30, 1975, they were joined in holy matrimony at Brooks United Methodist Church and were happily married for 43 years. Blondell became a guidance counselor and worked in Anne Arundel County for 34 years before he moved to Melbourne, Florida in 2002 and continued service through counseling for 10 years until his retirement. He then returned home to Annapolis, Maryland. Blondell was preceded in death by his father and mother Blondell and Pinkie Mason, his brother Anthony, (Valerie). He leaves to mourn, his wife Barbara, son Howard Petty, daughter-in-law Katie, his grandchildren, Austin, Carson, Thomas, and Crosby. His brothers; George (Velma), Ricky (Marilyn), John B. (Debbie), his sisters; Pinkie Diane Strother (Robert), Gloria and Tara Mason, Velvet Wallace (Mark), a host of nieces and nephews.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019

