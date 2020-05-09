Mr. Blue Dean Grosbach passed away unexpectedly in Port Richey, Florida on May 5, 2020 at the age of 46. Blue is survived by his parents, Theodore and Patricia Grosbach (Spencer, Indiana); daughter, Kara Grosbach (Harrisonburg, Virginia); Grandmothers, Ruby Baldwin (Annapolis, Maryland) and Flora Grosbach (Spencer, Indiana). Blue was born on February 3, 1974 in Newport News, Virginia. He served with his parents as a missionary to Malawi and Zambia, Africa from 1984 to 1993, proudly attending the International School in Lusaka, Zambia, and then graduating from high school at Antioch Christian School in Annapolis, Maryland. Relocated to the USA, Blue worked in many capacities, from restaurants to construction, and most recently in the health care industry in Florida. Blue was a friend to all he met, loving life, loving family, and loving God through the hardest of times. He was passionate about helping the underdog, and encouraging those around him. Some of his fondest memories included the African Church, his Zambian friends, and the sights, smells, and food of Central Africa. Due to the recent Coronavirus restrictions, no funeral services are set. Instead, a memorial will take place in Annapolis, Maryland at a future date. Friends and family are invited to attend the celebration. (Dates and venue will be posted on social media.) Those wishing to post memories of Blue Dean can do so on his Facebook page (please tag his uncle, Arch Baldwin, in the post.)



