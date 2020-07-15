Bobbi (Kaplan) Puglisi, age 75, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home in Arnold, MD surrounded by family. Bobbi was born on February 5, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from Hicksville High School in Hicksville, NY, in 1963, earned a Special Education Teacher Aide Certification from SUNY Stonybrook in Stonybrook, NY in 1977, and a Para-Professional Certificate from Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD in 2008. Bobbi managed a hair salon on Long Island, NY at age 19, and owned a successful hair salon with her husband, Victor, in Merrick, NY from 1968-96. Bobbi was a Teacher Aide at Accompsett Elementary and Smithtown High School in Smithtown, NY from 1975-82. Bobbi and Victor moved to Arnold, MD in 1996 and Bobbi served as a Special Education Aide at Belvedere and Arnold Elementary Schools in Arnold, MD from 2003 through 2011. Bobbi was an active school and religious volunteer in New York and Maryland. She was awarded the Parent Teachers Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 1976, and she taught religious education for many years at Christ The King Catholic Church in Commack, NY and Saint Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD. The Archbishop of Baltimore recognized Bobbi as Catechist of the Year for St. Andrew by the Bay Parish in 2014. Bobbi is survived by her husband of 54 years, Victor, of Arnold, MD; her sons, Matthew (Lenora) of Cape Saint Claire, MD; Michael (Kelly) of Bel Air, MD; and David (Lisa) of Cape Saint Claire, MD. She leaves five grandchildren, one great grandchild and two brothers, Stuart Kaplan of Pensacola, FL and Steve Kaplan of Cape May, NJ. Services and burial will be private with immediate family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Bobbi Puglisi to Hospice of the Chesapeake (https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/
).