Easton: Ret. Sgt. Major Bobbie Dean Richards, 84, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in Easton. He was born on October 26, 1935 in Enid, Oklahoma, the son of the late Preston Richards and Beulah Spaulding Richards. Mr. Richards married the former Andrea Chatary on July 25, 1964 and they made their home in Bowie, MD. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, retiring as Sgt. Major after 28 years of service. After retirement, he was employed with Prince Georges County Schools as a school security officer. In 2018, they moved to Easton, MD. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American League VFW, Marine Corps League, and the Free State Marine Detachment in Bowie, MD. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Andrea Chatary Richards; children: Jeff Richards of Dunkirk, MD; Shannon Crossed (Tony) and their children, Colin, Keira and Declan Crossed; Bobbie "Dean" Richards, Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK; and Janice Irene Hutchison (Richard Don) and their son, Caleb Gage Taulbee (Heather) of Guthrie, OK and their children, Joshua Hayden and Hayley Joan Taulbee. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1 – 3 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. All other services will be private. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit:



