Bobby D. Blue, 81, a 40-year resident of Davidsonville and previously of Kettering, MD, passed away at his home on September 3, 2019 following a brief illness. Born on February 22, 1938 in Washington DC to the late Arthur Peerless and Mattie Ellen Sloan Lynn Blue, Bobby graduated from McKinley Tech High School in Washington, DC and pursued a career in telecommunications. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona, playing tennis, swimming, music and, most of all, spending time with his family. His wonderful sense of humor was infectious and will be missed. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Don Blue; two sisters, Norma Jean Welsh and Patricia Ann Alcorn; and his grandson, Patrick Carberry. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Martha L. Blue; three devoted daughters, Karen Blue of Cave Creek, AZ, Kathleen Blue of Davidsonville and Lori Blue-Miller of Bowie, MD; one sister, Othell Heath of Lanham, MD; one grandson, Stewart Ross Noyes; two granddaughters, Kelly and Cara Boyer and three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Bobby's life with his family on Friday, September 6 from 2 p.m. until his funeral service begins at 4 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1850 York Rd, Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019