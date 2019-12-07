Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Lee Viands Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings , MD 20736 (410)-257-6181 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings , MD 20736 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings , MD 20736 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Lee Viands, 84, of Deale passed away December 5, 2019 in Annapolis. He was born July 11, 1935 in Luray, VA to Staige Arthur and Julia Ann (Short) Viands. Bobby was raised in Virginia and moved to the D.C. metro area when he was 18 and has lived in Deale for the past 40 years. He was employed as a plumber with the Local 5 for 55 years. Bobby loved building and working on things and could make or fix almost anything. He also enjoyed watching politics, listening to country music and he loved his pet cats. He will be remembered as a fighter who wouldn't give up and for bringing a smile to your face whenever he entered the room. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Josephine Viands, granddaughter Tiffany Lynn Viands of Deale, who he shared a very special bond with and grandsons Bobby Lee Viands III of Martinsburg, WV and Robert Wiatrek of San Jose, CA. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Bobby Lee IV, Tristin and Natalie Viands and Christian and Caydence Wiatrek, a nephew Leroy Breeden of Deale, who he raised as his own and a daughter Shirley Bolyard of Virginia. He was preceded in death by a son Bobby Lee Viands, Jr. Family and friends will be received Sunday, December 8 from 2-5 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a funeral service and celebration of Bobby's life will be held Monday, 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private.

Bobby Lee Viands, 84, of Deale passed away December 5, 2019 in Annapolis. He was born July 11, 1935 in Luray, VA to Staige Arthur and Julia Ann (Short) Viands. Bobby was raised in Virginia and moved to the D.C. metro area when he was 18 and has lived in Deale for the past 40 years. He was employed as a plumber with the Local 5 for 55 years. Bobby loved building and working on things and could make or fix almost anything. He also enjoyed watching politics, listening to country music and he loved his pet cats. He will be remembered as a fighter who wouldn't give up and for bringing a smile to your face whenever he entered the room. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Josephine Viands, granddaughter Tiffany Lynn Viands of Deale, who he shared a very special bond with and grandsons Bobby Lee Viands III of Martinsburg, WV and Robert Wiatrek of San Jose, CA. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Bobby Lee IV, Tristin and Natalie Viands and Christian and Caydence Wiatrek, a nephew Leroy Breeden of Deale, who he raised as his own and a daughter Shirley Bolyard of Virginia. He was preceded in death by a son Bobby Lee Viands, Jr. Family and friends will be received Sunday, December 8 from 2-5 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a funeral service and celebration of Bobby's life will be held Monday, 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private. Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close