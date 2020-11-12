Robert Jagger Mack, Sr., age 68, passed away on 7 November 2020. Born on the 20th of April 1952 at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, the son of Captain and Mrs. Lawrence J Mack USN, he is survived by his wife Judy, previous wife Cherie with whom he had four children, son Robert (Lia) and daughters Jessica (Jeffery), Diana, Marianna (Ashley) and their families including twelve grandchildren, brother Lawrence (Geri), sister Teresa (James) and a host of wonderful in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He spent his youth as a "Navy brat" following his Naval Aviator parents to a variety of locations in the Midwest, East Coast, Canada, and Okinawa, rarely staying in one place longer than a year or two. He and his older siblings thought of themselves as the "Three Musketeers" traveling the highways and byways in the back seat of the family vehicle. His brother and he were great pals…and the A in pals stood for the "Angel" (sister Teresa). He was a salt of the earth man's man. A graduate of Bowie High School, he soon after became an iron worker by trade. He worked on everything from major contracting sites to nuclear power plants with his "brothers" from Local 5 out of Washington, D.C. He spent the majority of his professional years walking the high iron on many major tall buildings in the Washington, D.C. area, transitioning to a foreman and finally, a glazier. After retirement, he became a meticulous modeler of mostly vintage aircraft, tanks and even a nuclear ballistic submarine. His friends and followers on iModeler.com
routinely applauded his professionalism and attention to minute details. His work was thorough and well researched. Earlier this year, he and his wife Judy accomplished a lifelong dream by building a new home and moving to Martinsburg, West Virginia. Mostly he lived a full life, and loved his family and fellow workers with a passion. A small private service will be conducted for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, any donation to your favorite charity
would be appreciated.