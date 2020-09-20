1/
Bobby Neil Wheeler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Neil Wheeler, 83, of West Jefferson died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Bluebird Retirement Community, London. Born November 3, 1936 in Elgood, WV; the son of Dewey and Polly (White) Wheeler. Bobby retired as a construction supervisor from Ferguson Trenching in 2004. Survivors include his wife of 63 years Charlotte (Rexrode) Wheeler; sons Gary Wheeler of West Jefferson and Ray (Beth) Wheeler of Aiken, SC; grandchildren Gary Wheeler, Jr and Amanda Wheeler; great grandsons Joey and Liam. Visitation and funeral services will not be observed. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved