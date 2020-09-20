Bobby Neil Wheeler, 83, of West Jefferson died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Bluebird Retirement Community, London. Born November 3, 1936 in Elgood, WV; the son of Dewey and Polly (White) Wheeler. Bobby retired as a construction supervisor from Ferguson Trenching in 2004. Survivors include his wife of 63 years Charlotte (Rexrode) Wheeler; sons Gary Wheeler of West Jefferson and Ray (Beth) Wheeler of Aiken, SC; grandchildren Gary Wheeler, Jr and Amanda Wheeler; great grandsons Joey and Liam. Visitation and funeral services will not be observed. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
.