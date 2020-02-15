Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Lakemont Memorial Gardens Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Lanier Rhodes "Bob", age 90, a resident of Edgewater, MD for 55 years died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born on November 22,1929 at his family farm in Wendell, NC, Wake County to the late Elmer Vance and Annie Bell Honeycutt Rhodes, Bob was drafted into the Army in 1956 and proudly served his country as an ACS Engineer until being honorably discharged in 1958. He owned and operated the barber shop in the Officers Athletic Club in the Pentagon for over 40 years as well as owned and maintained many rental properties with his wife, Glenda and family. Bob took on the responsibility of maintaining the beautiful waterfront beaches of Loch Haven, his community, for many years and was rewarded with a lifetime honorary membership to the Loch Haven Civic Association in recognition of the dedicated service that he and his wife provided. He was a member of the American Legion Post #226 where he enjoyed attending special events and eating dinner and breakfast with friends and family. He loved spending time with his family and many, many friends. He mentored numerous young people into growing up to become hard working, caring adults. His hobbies included boating, water and snow skiing, traveling, eating crabs, drinking beer with friends and family and he enjoyed visiting his family owned vacation property in Lake Gaston, NC. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Glenda Lindsey Rhodes; his sisters, Mary Lee Rhodes Craft, Myrtle Perry, Decima Miller and Della Horton and his brothers, Billy, Drexel, Landis, E. V., Julian and Wilbur Rhodes. He is survived by his two daughters, Hope Lindsey (Paul) Noone and Faith Rhodes (Dan) Bushee; four granddaughters, Kristin Lindsey and Emily Nicole Noone, Olivia Marie and Leila Grace Bushee all of Edgewater; his sister, Annie Ruth Blinson of Yorktown, VA and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, February 16 from 11 am until his funeral service begins at 1 pm. Interment, with military honors, will be at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD on Monday, February 17 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post #226, 830 E. Central Ave., Edgewater, MD 21037 or the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

