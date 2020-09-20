1/
Bonnie Anne Hales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VA BEACH, VA - Bonnie Anne Hales, 74, passed away on Thursday September 17, 2020 at her home in Virginia Beach from natural causes. She joins the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Richard Hales, who passed away five years ago. She leaves behind five sons, Rick, Mark, Matt, Andy and Bryan, and six grandchildren, Jacob, Cole, Sophie, Christian, Judah and Abby. She dedicated her entire life to this family and wanted to be known as Momma Hales to the entire world, as she dearly loved her purpose in this life as a mother and wife. The family will hold a memorial service at a date in the future in Annapolis, Maryland when they will place her remains with her true love so they may forever be joined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved