Bonnie Faye Goss, 73, a nineteen year resident of West River, MD and formerly of Salisbury, MD, died of natural causes on Saturday, June 22 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Born on February 5, 1946, in Salisbury to the late Eugene and Evelyn Hornsby, Bonnie graduated from beauty school and was a master hairdresser. She later worked as a radio and television production coordinator. Bonnie enjoyed boating, floral arranging and volunteering hair services to the elderly. She is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, B. Patrick Goss and her sister, Kim Harrington of Parsonsburg, MD. Friends are invited to celebrate Bonnie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, June 28 from 6 pm until her funeral service begins at 8 pm. Interment will be at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD on Saturday, June 29 at 11 am. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 26, 2019