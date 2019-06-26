Bonnie Goss (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakemont Memorial Gardens
Davidsonville, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bonnie Faye Goss, 73, a nineteen year resident of West River, MD and formerly of Salisbury, MD, died of natural causes on Saturday, June 22 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Born on February 5, 1946, in Salisbury to the late Eugene and Evelyn Hornsby, Bonnie graduated from beauty school and was a master hairdresser. She later worked as a radio and television production coordinator. Bonnie enjoyed boating, floral arranging and volunteering hair services to the elderly. She is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, B. Patrick Goss and her sister, Kim Harrington of Parsonsburg, MD. Friends are invited to celebrate Bonnie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, June 28 from 6 pm until her funeral service begins at 8 pm. Interment will be at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD on Saturday, June 29 at 11 am. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.