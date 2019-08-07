Services will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home in Gambrills for Bonnie Mae Hedrick, 81, who passed away August 5, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Ms. Hedrick was born in Dry Fork, WV on February 28, 1938. She moved to the Odenton/Gambrills area in 1947. She graduated from Arundel High School in 1956 and worked in the accounting department at Westinghouse (Northrop Grumman) for 44 years. She was a member of Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, trips to the mountains and spending time with family. She was a kind, giving person, always caring for others, especially her loved ones. She is survived by her brother, James Hedrick of Millersville and sister, Olive Smith of Gambrills, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer and Robert (Earl) Hedrick and her sister, Velma Price. Visiting hours will be on Friday, August 9 from 5-7 PM, with a funeral service on Saturday, August 10 at 12 noon, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills. Interment will follow the funeral at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to , 100 Painter's Mill Road, Suite 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019