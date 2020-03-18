Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lee Plews-Diehl. View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Lee Plews-Diehl, age 70, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born to the late Richard and Maude "Helen" Plews, on January 31, 1950 in their home in Marley Park. Mrs. Diehl made her career working as a hair stylist for many years. A loving mother and wife, Bonnie enjoyed spending her free time with her family, cooking, painting, traveling, and dancing whenever she got the chance. Her family affectionately remembers her as the "Martha Stewart" of Glen Burnie because of her love of cooking, interior decorating and organization skills. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Jack Diehl, her children Amanda Smith and husband Scott, Jamie Rotosky and husband Rich, siblings Barbara Plews, Dickie Plews and wife Patsy, Paul Plews and wife Beth, David Plews and Miriam Trump, sister-in-law Peggy Plews, brother-in-law Huk Knight, grandchildren Logan, Morgan Smith, and Dylan Rotosky and wife Tori. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Bobby Plews, Nancy Knight, and Shirley Plews. Bonnie's memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 5pm - 9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S. Glen Burnie, 21061. Funeral service will be Friday, March 20, 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park.

