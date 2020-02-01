Bonnie Marie Schwink, 71, of Glen Burnie, passed away on January 28, 2020 at Harbor Hospital. She was born in Baltimore to the late Richard and Thelma Chaney. Bonnie retired from the federal government after 40 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their functions. She was also an avid dog lover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lonnie Earl Schwink; and her nephew, Michael. Bonnie is survived by her devoted sons, Erik (Stacey) and Jason (Stacy); cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Dakota and Delilah; loving brother, Richard Chaney (Vera); dear brother-in-law, Glenn Schwink (Patricia); and her beloved niece and nephews, Darlene Kastner, Jeffrey Chaney, Christopher Schwink and their families. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Sun., Feb. 2nd, from 1-3 & 5-7 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Mon., 10:30 AM, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Animal Rescue Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020