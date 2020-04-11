Bonnie Ward Wood passed away April 6, 2020, after a short illness at the age of 85. Bonnie grew up in Short Hills, NJ, and graduated from Millburne High School and Skidmore College. She was a long-time resident of Annapolis, working for Trident Engineering as a secretary, and was an active member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Bonnie was passionate about sailing and the beach. She sailed the Chesapeake Bay, navigated the Intracoastal Waterway to Florida for winters in Marathon, and was a member of the West River Sailing Club. She loved the beach and often gathered her family there, teaching her grandchildren to sail and to appreciate the simple joys of being together. Bonnie loved to travel and visited England many times to spend time with her husband's family. Her positive, joyful approach to life will be fondly remembered by friends and family, and Bonnie's enthusiastic and contagious laughter, witty humor, and warmth will be missed by many. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband Ken Wood, and is survived by her son Jeffrey Winans, daughters Carolyn Soldano (Chris) and Debbie Anawalt (Brad); step-daughters Vicky Lohman (Al) and Ronnie Keels (Joel), and step-son Neal Wood (Susan). She was adored by her twelve surviving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, other family and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be scheduled at a later date, and memorial donations can be made to a .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020