On Sunday, November 10, Bowen (Bo) Joseph Levy passed away peacefully at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Bo was eight days shy of his 18th birthday and he exited this world exactly as he entered it; surrounded by love and with dignity and grace. Bowen was the beloved son of Bryan and Tanya Levy, and attended Central Special since he was a preschooler. Bowen lived with autism; however, his condition did not affect his spirit. Blessed with an infectious laugh and boundless energy, Bo made every single person he encountered smile. He possessed a heart of gold and loved his family, eating great food, and everything Elmo. Even Bowen's last act on earth was one of generosity, as his organs were donated to help save the lives of others. His family takes great comfort knowing that the beating of his heart, the breath in his lungs, and the twinkle of his eyes will live on in others. Bo is survived by his parents who devoted every single day to ensuring he lived the most wonderful life possible. His two sisters, Addison Levy and Destyn Hughes, loved him deeply and will miss him every day. Bo is also survived by his doting grandparents, Marsha Alton, Alan Levy, Anita Snyder and Dean Moore, as well as countless aunts, uncles and cousins who are blessed for every day they loved, and were loved, by Bo. The world is simply a better place because he was in it. A private celebration honoring the life of Bowen will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Bowen Foundation for Autism, C/O The Arc of the Central Chesapeake, 1332 Donald Avenue, Severn, MD 21144. The Bowen Foundation was launched in 2007 to improve the lives of children living with Autism in Anne Arundel County and to date has donated more than $400,000 to local families in need. Online condolences can be made through

