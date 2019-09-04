Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon William Haney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brandon William Haney, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27th. He was born into Harbor Hospital NICU, Baltimore, MD eight weeks early on March 19, 1992 and overcame tremendous odds to show the world his loving soul. He was baptized on August 16, 1992 at Christ Lutheran Church, LaVale, MD. He attended High Point Elementary School and George Fox Middle School, always exceeding in his academics. A graduate of Northeast High School Class of 2010, he received his Bachelor's Degree from UMBC in 2016. He was employed at KBRwyle as a Financial Analyst. Brandon loved sports. He participated in Havenwood Little League and was on several All Star teams. In middle school, he enjoyed being a part of Bucs Football and Wrestling Leagues. At Northeast High School he was a member of the National Honor Society and was a Scholar Athlete Award recipient, excelling in baseball and football. He gained a new love for golf, and especially enjoyed playing a round with his golf buddies. He loved touring local wineries with his fiance' and friends and taking the annual Memorial Day camping trip with his extended family. He enjoyed watching golf and football and was a proud Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His love of family, extended family and friends always came first. He never missed a chance to celebrate life's most special occasions. He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Kay Haney of Pasadena; his sister, Jenna Petroski and brother-in-law, Steve Petroski, and niece, Charleigh Jane Petroski, of Zebulon, NC; maternal grandparents, Elwood and Janet Glass of LaVale, MD and the love of his life, fiance', Brittany Kunze, of Glen Burnie. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Delores Haney of LaVale, MD. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends that were the world to him. Services were held on August 31, 2019.

