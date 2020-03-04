Brenda B. Howarth passed away February 29, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center at age 78. Brenda grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She would later move to California where in 1963 she married her husband of 54 years as he was stationed in the Army in Los Angeles. They later moved to Largo, Maryland where she would work as a data entry clerk for NASA until she decided to stay at home and raise her two sons. She would then become an active member of her community including countless hours volunteering at her children's school and serving in the Largo Civic Association. She was a pillar of the community. Later in life they would move to Odenton where she continued to make friends and be active in their neighborhood association and socials. Brenda will be remembered as a wonderful Mother, Mother-In-Law, Sister, Sister-In-Law, Grandmother and friend. She cherished her family and friends and never missed a special occasion and never failed to call on a special day. She was her grandchildren's greatest cheerleader and encouraged them to pursue their passions. She is survived by her two sons, Dan, Jr. (Susan), of Odenton, Maryland, Rick (Janelle) of Crofton, Maryland and four grandchildren: Scott, Morgan, Megan and Kate and other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan, brother, Dr. Robert Hartzman and grandson Ryan Patrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The () in Brenda's Honor. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 9th, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Odenton. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 10th at the funeral home chapel. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020