Service Information
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis , MD 21401
(410)-263-4422

Visitation
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis , MD 21401

Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Saint John Neumann
620 Bestgate Road
Annapolis , MD

Obituary

"Let's always meet each other with a smile, for a smile is the beginning of love." Mother Teresa said it, Brenda Brown lived it. It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda Brown, a compassionate and dedicated mother and wife. Brenda was a healer who demonstrated acceptance, patience and loyalty to her family, friends and her community. She accepted everyone for who they were and cherished their value in the world. Brenda was born in Brooklyn on August 15, 1959. She was raised in Rockaway Beach, New York. Before she went to pursue her dream of being a nurse, she was an avid member of the Drama Club and a cheerleader in High School. Throughout her life, Brenda was consistently devoted to helping others. Entering the health care profession was a simple decision for her. She began her career working for Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital in the children's wing. Although this job tested her faith, it allowed her to support and nurture so many young people. Her career brought her to Northwell Health where she met the love of her life and husband, Steve Brown. After moving to Maryland to start a family, Brenda became a school health nurse so that she could be closer to her daughters. Brenda's love for her daughters was evident as she was consistently protective and attentive to their every need. She cherished every moment, watching Sarah and Lauren blossom into strong, beautiful women. For those of you that knew her from Timber Ridge to St. Andrews, and everywhere in between, she was the most kind, loving spirit. She poured her full self into everyone and everything. Brenda had an infectious laugh, a tremendous smile, and a giving heart. She could work magic in the kitchen. She was an incredible cook, a gift that she learned from her Mother. Her passion for cooking and kindness allowed others to feel cared for. Her meals were legendary and she always made them look so effortless. She enjoyed the simple things in life. A perfect evening to her was a gathering of friends, a delicious meal, engaging conversation, a fine glass of wine and some music playing in the background. Brenda is survived by her husband, Steve; daughters, Sarah and Lauren; Sisters, Ann Cornish and Patricia Traynor, and Brother and Sister-law; Peter and Farley Brown. The funeral service will be streamed live Wednesday at 3:30 pm on the John M. Taylor Funeral Home Facebook page. A public viewing will be held Wednesday April 1, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 PM at John M. Taylor Funeral Home located at 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, Maryland 21401. Memorial contributions may be made to your local hospitals and clinics to support healthcare workers and first responders. An online guest book is available at

