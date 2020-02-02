Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Conti Robertson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Broadneck Baptist Church 1257 Hilltop Drive Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Conti Robertson died peacefully on January 28, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. Brenda was born September 27, 1949, in Erie, PA, raised by her parents, John & Ellen Ruth Conti (Martin) with her sister and best friend, Amber Conti Turley. Brenda led an extraordinary life. She was not afraid to change course or veer off the linear path others might have expected. She excelled at any challenge or job she undertook, and from an early age began growing vegetables and flowers in the sandy soil of Erie where others had no success. Brenda moved to Annapolis in 1980 and apprenticed herself to a yacht varnishing expert. She soon formed her own company, The Added Touch, that specialized in expert detailing of yachts of all kinds. She also crewed on yachts sailing from Annapolis to delivery points around the West Indies. It was at the boatyard that Brenda met her life-long partner and husband, Robby Robertson. As the work of The Added Touch took a physical toll on her body, Brenda returned to one of the loves of her life – her garden -- and opened a new business, The Herbal Touch. It was around this time that Brenda became active with the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market, served as a member of its board, organized special events at the Market and was instrumental in the growth, variety and stable location the Market enjoys today. In 1999, Brenda and Robby moved to the community of Winchester on the Severn. She nurtured everyone she loved with food, gifts and her delightful laugh and huge hugs. The family encourages those who loved Brenda to plant a tree or flowers to celebrate her and to think of her with a smile whenever enjoying a garden. There will be a celebration of Brenda's life on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30 AM at Broadneck Baptist Church, 1257 Hilltop Drive (in Cape St. Claire), Annapolis, MD 21409.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close